How’s The “Rally Squirrel” Playing in Cards’ Front Office?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While the “Rally Squirrel” really seems to have caught on big with Cardinal fans, how’s it being received at 700 Clark Street?
Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III tells KMOX News they’ve actually had a meeting or two to discuss the “squirrel issue”.
He says the unexpected rise to popularity of the rowdy rodent presented team officials with some choices.
“Do we go hard and pump it up and do a lot of in-stadium squirrel-related things, or do we let the fans sort of just take it from where it is?,” DeWitt asks.
In the end DeWitt says the Cardinals brain-trust they decided to stay in the middle ground: acknowledge it, have fun with it…but don’t go nuts.
DeWitt did not pardon the pun.
