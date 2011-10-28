SLU High Grad Twellman Speaks Out On Concussions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman says the team ignored symptoms of multiple concussions that eventually forced him to retire.
A St. Louis, Mo. native, Twellman was the keynote speaker at a conference on brain trauma in athletes, which was sponsored by the Boston University medical school.
He said his brain felt “like a sponge” after colliding with a goalkeeper’s fist while heading in a goal. He came off the field and said he had a concussion, but Twellman said the team trainer sent him back into the game after a few simple questions.
Officials for the Revolution were not immediately available for comment.
Twellman scored 101 goals in eight seasons. He was a five time MLS all-star and the league’s MVP award in 2005.
Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment