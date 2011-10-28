SLU High Grad Twellman Speaks Out On Concussions

October 28, 2011 1:49 PM
Filed Under: concussions, MLS, New England Revolution, soccer, Taylor Twellman

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman says the team ignored symptoms of multiple concussions that eventually forced him to retire.

A St. Louis, Mo. native, Twellman was the keynote speaker at a conference on brain trauma in athletes, which was sponsored by the Boston University medical school.

He said his brain felt “like a sponge” after colliding with a goalkeeper’s fist while heading in a goal. He came off the field and said he had a concussion, but Twellman said the team trainer sent him back into the game after a few simple questions.

Officials for the Revolution were not immediately available for comment.

Twellman scored 101 goals in eight seasons. He was a five time MLS all-star and the league’s MVP award in 2005.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Bracket Challenge
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia