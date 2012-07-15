Heather Kullorn Case Continues to Haunt Police

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–Today marks the 13th anniversary of the disappearance of Heather Kullorn — who was 12-years old when she vanished while babysitting in Richmond Heights.

Richmond Heights Police Captain Doug Schaeffler says it’s still an open case.

“We have a drawer of information dedicated to this case,” Schaeffler said, “One of my detectives is assigned to the case, and he’s continually following up and keeps his notes and spreadsheets going all the time, always referring to them when new information comes in.”

Schaeffler says tips continue to come in, but police need a break from anyone who saw or overheard something about what happened to Kullorn.

At the time of her 1999 disappearance , Kullorn was spending the night at an apartment complex of family friends, assigned to babysit a two-month old girl. There was reportedly drug activity in the apartment, and a witness reported seeing a man carrying a child out wrapped in a blanket around two in the morning.

When asked if detectives believe they know who abducted Kullorn, but just can’t prove it, Schaeffler says they have a few persons of interest — including one who has been in-and-out of prison since the girl went missing.

Heather Kullorn would be 25-years old today, if she’s still alive.

Anyone with information that might help solve the case is asked to please call 645-3000. All tips can be anonymous.

