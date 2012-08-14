Special Election Set for Late Alderman Carter’s Seat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) — The City Election Board will hold a Special Election in Ward 27 on Tuesday, October 16, 2012, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Alderman Gregory (Greg) J. Carter on August 1, 2012. Because the vacancy occurred more than 180 days prior to the next General Municipal Election in 2013, Article IV, Section 5 of the City Charter requires that a Special Election be held no sooner than 75 days nor later than 90 days after the occurrence of the vacancy. The individual elected will serve for the remainder of Alderman Carter’s unexpired term.

Since there is no primary election in this instance, the city central committees of the established political parties have the right to certify to the Election Board their candidate to stand for election to fill the vacancy no later than 30 days before the date of the Special Election, or by the close of business on Friday, September 14. A nonpartisan/independent candidate has until that same deadline to submit a petition containing the signatures of at least 10% of the registered voters in Ward 27 who voted in the April 7, 2009 mayoral election (i.e., 120 signatures). Absentee voting for the October 16 Special Election will begin on Monday, September 17.

For more information on the October 16, 2012 Special Election, please contact the Election Board at 314-622-4336 or visit the Board’s website at www.stlelections.com. A variety of helpful voter information is available on the website. Voters are encouraged to take advantage of this user-friendly resource.