Missouri Legislator Tries To Block ‘Agenda 21’

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – A resolution approved 20 years ago by the United Nations is raising concern among some that governments will begin taking property from private citizens in the name of sustainable development and one legislator is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen in Missouri.

State Representative Lyle Rowland (R-Cedar Creek) said he’s hearing from constituents concerned about Agenda 21, a non-binding resolution signed in 1992 by more than 170 world leaders, including President George H.W. Bush.

“What I’ve heard is, they think it’s a hidden agenda that being adhered to by some areas,” Rowland said.

Supporters say Agenda 21 contains nothing but voluntary suggestions but Rowland is introducing a bill that would block any government – local, state, federal or otherwise – from enacting Agenda 21.

“What we’re saying is, in this particular bill, that we don’t want any of it coming in to the state of Missouri,” Rowland said.

According to Rowland, the bill is modeled after a similar law passed in Alabama. The bill has been pre-filed in the Missouri House.