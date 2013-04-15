2.4 Million People At Risk Over Schnucks Credit Card Breach

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The credit card and debit card information of 2.4 million Schnucks customers may have been compromised between December 2012 and March 2013.

Schnucks says just the card numbers and expiration dates were stolen, not the cardholder’s name, address or anything else.

“On behalf of myself, the Schnuck family, and all of our 15,000 teammates, I apologize to everyone affected by this incident,” said Scott Schnuck in a written statement sent to KMOX News early Monday.

The company also sent news outlets a timeline showing what happened and when. The company says it was told of an issue on March 15, formed a response team on March 19, contacted police on the 20, and began to identify the problem on the 28th, but didn’t communicate any concern to customers until March 30.

“Over the years, technology has helped us deliver superior customer service, but it also introduces risks that we have actively worked to manage through compliance audits, encryption technology and various other security measures,” the statement said.

A full list of affected stores can be found here. According to the company, “if you used your card at any one of the 79 affected stores between December 2012 and March 29, 2013, your card could have been accessed.”

The company has declined to do interviews due to legal concerns over pending lawsuits from customers. The company prepared a video statement posted to YouTube instead.

“Customers have asked me if it is safe to shop at Schnucks,” Schnuck said. “Yes, we believe it is, and we will work hard to keep it that way.”

