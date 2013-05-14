Study: Majority Of Men With Erectile Dysfunction Do Not Seek Treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (CBS St. Louis) – The findings of a recent, large-scale study indicate that most men who are diagnosed with erectile dysfunction do not seek treatment for the malady.
According to researchers involved in the study, the causes for the disparity between the number of diagnoses and the number of patients who seek treatment is unclear, Everyday Health is reporting.
“Despite [erectile dysfunction] treatments being available to men for nearly 15 years, as well as heavily promoted in mainstream media, one wonders why they are not seeking care known to improve their quality of life,” Dr. Ajay Nangia, an associate professor of Urology at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, was quoted as saying in a press release.
She added, “We need to have a better understanding of where the disconnect between diagnosis and treatment occurs.”
A reported 15 to 30 million American men suffer from erectile dysfunction.
For the study, which was publicized by the American Urological Association, 6.2 million men participated, making the study the largest of its kind. Researchers poured over data from the patients between June of 2010 and June of 2011, and ultimately found that only 25.4 percent of them sought treatment.
According to the Mayo Clinic, erectile dysfunction could be caused by a multitude of physical and psychological stimuli, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression or stress.
One Comment
It would be hard to struggle with this. I understand why men would be embarrassed to seek medial help. But I think it would be important to make sure that you see a doctor so you can have a healthy and happy life as well as make sure everything is okay with your body!