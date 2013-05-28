Downtown Population Growing, Now 14,000

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Records are being set in downtown St. Louis… for the number of residents.
“It’s not just a destination for dining and entertainment, it’s truly become a community,” says Missy Kelley, Senior Director of Communications and Community Development at Partnership for Downtown St. Louis. Kelley says over 90 percent of downtown is occupied with 500 new residents moving into downtown each year.
“We are up to 14,000 residents now and that has doubled since 2000,” she said. “We’ve also had the largest percent increase in 25 to 34-year-old residents in the United States since 2000.”
To build on that momentum, Kelley says the residential space under construction now – such as the OPO Tower, the former Roberts Tower – will including more diverse offerings.
“We are working on adding more traditional apartments, additionally some more high-end spaces like high-level finishes and townhomes,” she explained. “So there will be a lot more diversity in your living options downtown.”
Kelley said she expects Ballpark Village to further increase the number of people who live downtown.
