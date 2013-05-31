KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

New Marijuana Law Takes Effect Saturday in St. Louis

May 31, 2013 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Board of Aldermen, California, marijuana, Sam Moore, Shane Cohn

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Starting Saturday in St. Louis, if you get caught with a small amount of marijuana you will receive a summons like a traffic ticket instead of being charged under the more severe state law.

The new law was sponsored by Alderman Shane Cohn who was leaving for California Friday to run in a marathon and says he thinks pot smoking is a bad health decision.

“I think my message is always ‘just say no,'” he said. “I think I’ve made it perfectly clear that I’ve never even smoked cigarettes, let alone marijuana.”

Cohn argued that the bill is an attempt to “streamline city processes.”

“This isn’t something that’s radical. This is being done in other parts of the state of Missouri,” he added.

Alderman Sam Moore says the new lenient pot law is a step in the wrong direction for the city.

“I think we are lowering the bar and it just is an avenue to begin to legalize marijuana in the state of Missouri and the city of St. Louis,” he said. “You start with the marijuana and then it gets boring and you start doing something else and something else so it’s just another start and it’s against my religion.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Martin says:
    June 1, 2013 at 1:40 am

    Reblogged this on 4:20 Smokers Blog.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia