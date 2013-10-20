Illinois Horse Tracks Gear Up For Veto Session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois horse racing industry could find itself in a bind if lawmakers don’t renew a law that expires early next year.
Legislation which allows online betting on horse racing expires in January. Race dates at Illinois racetracks would be severely cut if lawmakers don’t take action to renew the betting law and give Illinois’ racing board access to money online wagering generates.
The issue could come up when the General Assembly convenes Tuesday. It could also be rolled into a debate over a larger gambling expansion package.
Racing board officials and representatives from the state’s racetracks have spent weeks lobbying lawmakers.
However the (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/1a0zMVb) that Gov. Pat Quinn’s office says lawmakers must fix the state’s pension crisis before the Chicago Democrat considers anything else.
