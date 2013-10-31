Lawsuit Questions Legality of Proposed Loop Trolley

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOX)- Opponents of the proposed Loop Trolley file a lawsuit in federal court, claiming it was improperly voted on and would lay track beyond the boundaries originally set.

“It would not serve any purpose,” said plaintiff Elsie Beck Glickert, “It’s the street car named ‘No Desire,’ destination — no place.”

Glickert, a former U-City council member, contends the trolley project has grown from its original conception to something else.

“When the concept started it was a cute little, Toonerville Trolley, “Glickert said, “which would be running west of Skinker by battery. Now, the proposal is overhead wires and its a fully developed streetcar.”

Glickert contends the presence of train track and overhead wires running down Delmar would be an eyesore and an impediment to traffic.

Lawsuit organizer Tom Sullivan says the suit addresses two areas of alleged wrongdoing.

“The route of the trolley goes beyond the boundaries that was approved by voters,” Sullivan says, “Another issue is the way the election took place. Some of the people voting, namely business owners, were giving votes according to how many acres they own.”

In all, Sullivan says, only nineteen votes were cast to establish the Loop Trolley Transportation District and enact a one-cent sales tax to fund the project. Of the nineteen property owners along the route, only three were residents, Sullivan says.

Sullivan and Glickert believe if the vote were put before all U-City residents at large they would have turned down the trolley.

Longtime trolley supporter Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill Edwards said both federal and state law allow transportation to expand slightly beyond the original boundaries and the group knew that, because its come up in all the public hearings.

Adding that he is perplexed by the lawsuit.

