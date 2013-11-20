Humane Society Breaks Ground on $12.5 Million Pet Center in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – It’s a new day for dogs and cats in the St. Louis area. The Humane Society of Missouri broke ground on a new $12.5 million multi-level animal care facility.
“It will be terrific for animals. We truly believe this is a new era for animals in need,” Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri told reporters at the groundbreaking Wednesday.
Best Buddy Pet Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America will be built at the intersection of Page and Schuetz Road, and will be able to house between 400 to 500 animals, according to Warnick.
Construction on the 51,000 square foot pet center will take about 18 months.
Dolores Gunn, St. Louis County Health Department Director, said this facility is a blessing because the recession forced many family to abandon their pets.
“We found ourselves in a situation as animal care givers, we had an increasing number of strays.”
The Humane Society of Missouri does not receive government support, and relies directly on donations and services.
One Comment
WTH? This is OUTRAGEOUS! $12.5 MILLION for a pet “shelter”? Looks like a BUSINESS MODEL IMPLEMENTATION for permanent RETAIL RESCUE, with “inventory” coming from overseas and raids (under color of law), and perhaps even some “rescue” breeding to fill the need for puppies and kittens. I thought the purpose of pounds/shelters was to put themselves OUT of business, but this is far from THAT!
Seems this article is timely and gives a good glimpse into what is happening in “rescue”: http://outthefrontdoor.com/2015/01/05/the-coming-shelter-dog-shortage/