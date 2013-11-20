Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Humane Society Breaks Ground on $12.5 Million Pet Center in Maryland Heights

Filed Under: Best Buddy Pet Center and Animal Medical Center, Humane Society of Missouri, Kathy Warnick, Maryland Heights, Missouri, Pet Center
The Humane Society of Missouri broke ground on a new 51,000-square-foot pet center in Maryland Heights. (KMOX/Allison Blood)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – It’s a new day for dogs and cats in the St. Louis area. The Humane Society of Missouri broke ground on a new $12.5 million multi-level animal care facility.

“It will be terrific for animals. We truly believe this is a new era for animals in need,” Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri told reporters at the groundbreaking Wednesday.

Best Buddy Pet Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America will be built at the intersection of Page and Schuetz Road, and will be able to house between 400 to 500 animals, according to Warnick.

Construction on the 51,000 square foot pet center will take about 18 months.

Dolores Gunn, St. Louis County Health Department Director, said this facility is a blessing because the recession forced many family to abandon their pets.

“We found ourselves in a situation as animal care givers, we had an increasing number of strays.”

The Humane Society of Missouri does not receive government support, and relies directly on donations and services.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Marcy Covault (@MMCovault) says:
    October 9, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    WTH? This is OUTRAGEOUS! $12.5 MILLION for a pet “shelter”? Looks like a BUSINESS MODEL IMPLEMENTATION for permanent RETAIL RESCUE, with “inventory” coming from overseas and raids (under color of law), and perhaps even some “rescue” breeding to fill the need for puppies and kittens. I thought the purpose of pounds/shelters was to put themselves OUT of business, but this is far from THAT!
    Seems this article is timely and gives a good glimpse into what is happening in “rescue”: http://outthefrontdoor.com/2015/01/05/the-coming-shelter-dog-shortage/

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen