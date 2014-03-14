Women of Achievement Bio: DiAnne Mueller

DiAnne Mueller, MS, LPC, is one brave woman. Showing courage in the eye of fear and remaining positive when all seems lost make her an exceptional Woman of Achievement 2014. While she has set an exemplary role as CEO of the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery for the past 20 years, volunteerism has been integral to her lifelong battle for social justice.

At the tender age of 16, she boarded an old school bus for the 20+ hour ride to Ripley Mississippi where she fought for civil rights. Living with African-American families during these annual, activist journeys over six summers, she saw firsthand and worked to change the consequences of hate and discrimination of an entire population.

Women of Achievement: DiAnne Mueller

Emboldened by the experience, several years later, she went up against El Salvadorian rebel officials – at gunpoint – on behalf of mothers whose sons were “disappeared” in the middle of the night. After working to build a school and secure educational supplies for children in El Salvador, she then moved on to Guatemala as part of an initiative to open a medical clinic in a region with extremely limited access to healthcare.

These early adult experiences provided the foundation upon which she would devote her life to health and human services. Determined to make a difference and to help those most marginalized live a good life, she is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect, homelessness issues, and violence against women.

Stepping up when she saw the need, this entrepreneurial spirit launched the Compassionate Care initiative several years ago for women and children suffering with chronic and terminal illnesses that are alone in this world. With their personal “wish lists” in hand, in her free time, DiAnne shops, then fulfills their hopes with items like warm robes, pajamas, books, sheets, blankets and personal hand written notes of encouragement, helping them experience as much comfort and support as possible in their time of despair or final days.

DiAnne is also a “regular” on the homeless front, consistently answering the call for help, for example three years ago when an entire apartment complex had been evicted. With determination that no family would sleep on the streets, DiAnne and her team, worked until all 100 families had safe places to go. She is also a regular volunteer at the St. Louis city overflow homeless shelter. Upon seeing the plight of the homeless, tragically including children who had been evicted from their homes – DiAnne advocates for kind and gentle treatment of homeless people in shelters, and she takes the time to connect with these individuals, hear their stories, and shares with them much needed hygiene items, warm socks, gloves, and hats, she has personally gathered so that even in their darkest hour, those most vulnerable may be uplifted by the dignity of cleanliness and comfort.

A longtime resident of St. Charles, DiAnne invests her time, talent and treasure in the people of her community, for example volunteering in an appointed position for the last 10 years on the St. Charles County Domestic Violence Board, where most recently she played a key role in bringing the services of Woman’s Place to St. Charles as the only emergency drop-in center for women caught in the terror of domestic and sexual violence.

Her longest serving volunteer position – 28 years – has been on the St. Charles County Family Stress Council, an advocacy group that works to prevent child abuse and family violence. Frequently chairing this organization over the many years, and once again serving as its current president, DiAnne has helped spearhead several critical initiatives. The most notable was the establishment of the lifesaving Crisis Nursery and the Child Assessment Center of St. Charles County. Both dedicated to assist vulnerable children and families in times of crisis.

Another role that DiAnne treasures is that of wife and mother- she and her husband Chris have raised three wonderful children!

As surely you can see, DiAnne is an amazing person. A champion of children. A pioneer for women. A fierce righter of wrongs. She is truly a Woman of Achievement.