Man Acquitted of Molesting Girl at Hotel Room

Associated Press April 29, 2014 8:51 AM
Filed Under: acquitted, child molestation, child sex crimes, Daniel Hughes, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, sodomy

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who claimed he was drunk and went to the wrong hotel room has been acquitted of molesting a 9-year-old girl who was in one of the room’s beds.

At St. Louis County jury on Monday acquitted Daniel Hughes on three counts of child molestation and one of sodomy.

Hughes, of Conshohocken, Pa., told police that a clerk at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton gave him the wrong room key in March 2011 and he ended up in bed with the girl.

The girl testified that Hughes touched her inappropriately. Her parents found Hughes standing in the room in his underwear.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Hughes told police he thought the person in the bed was a woman he met while drinking earlier in the night.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Linda McLaughlin LaRose says:
    February 4, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    I just read this story. Can someone please tell me why this man was acquitted?

