Crude Oil Spill Closes Highway At Patoka, Illinois

PATOKA, Ill. (KMOX) – A crude oil spill at the end of a major interstate and international pipeline in Patoka, has closed Highway 51 just north of Patoka and about 80 miles east of St. Louis.
Officials say the leak occurred in one of the lines at the Patoka Tank Farm, a holding area for half a dozen major oil refiners who process the crude.
Marion County sheriff’s deputies say the crude oil seeped into the ground on the tank farm property and ended up in a roadside ditch off U.S. 51.
Detours on Highway 51 are in place with the word from highway officials that the road should be reopened sometime Monday.
