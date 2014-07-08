Hearing Schedule Changed for Missouri Power Line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri utility regulators have changed the schedule of public hearings for a proposed high-voltage power line across northern Missouri.

Hearings were to begin Aug. 5 in Cameron and St. Joseph for the Grain Belt Express project, which would carry power from wind turbines in Kansas across Missouri to a substation in Indiana. Those hearings have been rescheduled for Sept. 3.

Hearings will remain on Aug. 12 in Monroe City and Hannibal. But the Aug. 13 hearings for Marceline and Moberly have been pushed back one day.

The hearing schedule will conclude as originally planned Sept. 4 in Hamilton and Carrollton.

The Missouri Public Service Commission is considering whether to grant a certificate for the transmission lines to be built and operated. The 750-mile project is estimated to cost $2.2 billion.

