Top 5 Rams Moments of All Time

The St. Louis Rams’ first taste of NFL action will be Friday, when they take on the New Orleans Saints in a preseason match-up. With plenty of hype surrounding the Rams for the upcoming season, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at the top 5 moments in St. Louis Rams history.

1) The Tackle

Did you have any question as to what the top St. Louis Rams moment of all-time would be? The Tackle. It can’t get any better than this one. Titans facing a 3rd down and 5 to go, McNair connected a pass to Dyson to gain a first down on the Rams 10-yard line. Titans used up their final timeout with 6 seconds left to go. McNair threw a short pass to Dyson down the middle, who had an easy stride into the end zone for a tie game. Cue Rams linebacker Mike Jones. Jones tackled Dyson on the 1-yard line as time went to triple zeros on the clock. Dyson tried to stretch his arm over into the end zone, but nothing doing. The Rams would win their first Super Bowl in team history. This play has been rated the second-best moment in NFL history, and would go down in history being known simply as “The Tackle.”

2) Warner-Bruce Connection in Super Bowl XXXIV

The first half of the Rams v. Titans Super Bowl was uncharacteristic, to say the least, of the Rams. The first three scores of the game were all kicker Jeff Wilkins. Warner would throw a 9-yard TD to Torry Holt to give St. Louis a 16-0 lead. Titans would score 16 unanswered with two Eddie George touchdown runs to put the game tied. Next would be one of the biggest plays offensively in the game, after the Titans tying field goal. Kurt Warner threw a 73-yard touchdown to Isaac Bruce to put the Rams on top 23-16 with barely two minutes left. The throw from Warner would be a crucial one in the game giving the Rams what would be the Super Bowl winning scoring play.

3) Irresistible Force vs. The Immovable Object (January 23rd, 2000)

The Force was the Greatest Show on Turf with Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce and Marshall Faulk playing against the Object, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense led by Warren Sapp. The Bucs had picked off Warner three times in the game and held Faulk to a low amount of yards in the game, something no team was able to do. Dre Bly came up with a huge interception to give the Rams a chance to pull out a come-from behind victory. Ricky Proehl made the winning Touchdown catch to put the Rams over the Bucs and sent the Rams to their first Super Bowl in team history. How’s that for a storybook ending?

4) Rams trade for Marshall Faulk

April of 1999, a year that Rams fans will never forget. A big mistake by the Indianapolis Colts sending Running Back Marshall Faulk to St. Louis for the fourth pick in the NFL Draft that year. Faulk was coming off of his best year for the Colts rushing for over 1300 yards, caught 86 passes and scored 10 touchdowns. The Rams were struggling at the running back position for some time and needed to upgrade. The future Hall of Famer would go on to be selected to four All-Star games with the Rams, 2x NFC Champion, 1999 Super Bowl Champion, become only one of two players to have 1000 rush and receiving yards in one season and have his #28 retired by St. Louis. A big mistake by the Colts worked out very well for the city of St. Louis.

5) Rams Beat Eagles in 2001 NFC Title Game

A 17-13 Eagles halftime lead looked to solidify the win for the Eagles, having not allowed more than 21 points per game during the season and playoffs. But, the Rams would storm back courtesy of Warner completing 2/3 of his passes and Marshall Faulk’s 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It was Rams and Eagles back and forth in the beginning, but Philly would score 14 points in the second quarter. Rams would storm back in the third holding the ball for 12:30. In the fourth, Eagles went three and out twice and Faulk would take advantage of the tired defense. Late in the fourth, Eagles would force a punt and take the ball on their own 45-yard line with 2:20 left. But, Aeneas Williams picked off a McNabb pass and the Rams held the ball for the rest of the game. Pushing them to their second Super Bowl in three years.