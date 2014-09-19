Ferguson Protestors Seeking Tickets to Get Into Sunday Rams Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX News has learned Ferguson protestors are seeking St. Louis Rams tickets in the hopes of getting into the Edward Jones Dome and disrupting this Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
We first heard about the threat Tuesday at the St. Louis County Council meeting.
“It’s not going to a fun day Sunday at your beautiful Rams game,” one protestor said.
Speaking with KMOX hosts Debbie Monterrey and Michael Kelley on Thursday morning, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said he’s well aware of those threats and is working on plans to counteract them.
“We are having extra resources in the downtown area for this weekend to address any eventuality,” Dotson said.
Demonstrators will be allowed to display their message as long as they do it peacefully, he said, but if they become belligerent, they will be shut down by police.
Now, there’s a Youtube video with Ferguson protestor Umar Lee seeking tickets to the game.
“So all of those St. Louis Rams fans who love justice, I will ask you to contact me and to donate your St. Louis Rams tickets so protestors can get in the dome,” Lee says in the video.
Lee goes on to warn “that game is going to be shut down to the justice of Mike Brown.”
