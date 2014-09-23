Family Violence Unit Sees Repeat Offenders, Victims of Domestic Violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Whether or not Ray Rice gets his job back with the Baltimore Ravens, the issue of domestic violence doesn’t appear to be diminishing in our area.

On Monday, KMOX reported how many domestic violence calls are made by police in the metropolitan area. In St. Louis, police made about 17,000 domestic violence calls in 2013. Not all those calls turned into arrests or charges – not even half, according to the circuit attorney’s office.

Tonja Engelhardt is team leader and the assistant circuit attorney for family violence, child abuse and sex crimes unit. But she says her office is never at a loss for felony domestic violence cases.

The office sees repeat offenders, as well as repeat victims, maybe with different offenders, she says.

“I have three felony domestic violence attorneys. They are assigned strictly to felony cases involving domestic violence or family violence,” Engelhardt says. “And then we have another attorney who is assigned to all misdemeanor cases involving domestic violence.”

Engelhardt pointed out that a part of the challenge in prosecuting such cases is finding a jury pool. They hear from potential jurors who say domestic violence is a personal matter and none of their business.

Engelhardt says through August of this year, her office has handled 228 new cases with 674 charges, including domestic violence victims who have been stabbed, shot, kidnapped or strangled.

(TM and © Copyright 2014 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

MORE CRIME NEWS: