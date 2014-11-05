McCulloch: Michael Brown Grand Jury Still Hearing Evidence

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch says don’t expect a verdict in the Michael Brown case this week or even next.

The grand jury is still hearing evidence, McCulloch says, and he expects it to wrap up somewhere between the middle and the end of November.

McCulloch says he has heard requests that the decision be held to a weekend so school isn’t disrupted.

“We’re very mindful of everything that’s going on, and the potential disturbances that may follow that,” he says.

But McCulloch says he won’t hold a decision just because he’s asked to.

“That’s not something that I can allow to control how we present evidence or how we do anything with relation with the grand jury,” he says.

