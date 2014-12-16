Investigation Remains Active for Ferguson Arsonists

Police chase protesters passing by one of their burning cars during clashes following the grand jury decision in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, on November 24, 2014. Protesters set buildings ablaze and looted stores in the US town of Ferguson on November 24 after a grand jury chose not to press charges against a white officer who shot dead a black teen. US President Barack Obama and the family of late 18-year-old Michael Brown appealed in vain for calm after a prosecutor said a grand jury had found the policeman acted in self-defense. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Police chase protesters passing by one of their burning cars during clashes following the grand jury decision in the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., on Nov. 24, 2014. (credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)