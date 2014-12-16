Investigation Remains Active for Ferguson Arsonists

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – It has been 22 days since Ferguson and Dellwood, Missouri, exploded into a night of violence, looting and arson following the Ferguson grand jury’s decision not to indict police officer Darren Wilson.
Police are still looking for the people who burned down the QT, a self-storage facility and several other businesses, including a church, that night.
Big rewards are offered – the largest being $10,000 for information or the name of the person who torched the Flood Christian Church, 7413 Florissant Ave.
John Ham with the ATF – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – says over 100 tips have come in and are being followed up; the push is on to find these arsonists:
“We’ve had, for the past two weeks, 20 of our arson and explosive experts on the ground in the St. Louis area following up as part of our National Response Team,” he says.
Ham says the investigation into the church fire and others has come along way and may be close at hand.
The investigation, however, remains active.
If you have any information, call 1-888-ATF-Fire, or contact St. Louis County police or CrimeStoppers. Anyone with photos or video about the fires are asked to text or email Fergusonfires@ATF.gov.
Seeking a Suspect
The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted for starting a fire at the Ferguson Market at 9101 W. Florissant.
The incident occurred during the night of unrest following the grand jury’s decision on Nov. 24.
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect in the photos, they are asked to call St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers.
