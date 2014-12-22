E.J. Gaines Has Concussion

December 22, 2014 9:39 PM
St. Louis Rams E..J. Gaines gives a thumbs up as he is taken from the field after colliding with a teammate in the third quarter against the New York Giants at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on December 21, 2014. UPI/Bill Greenblatt
St. Louis Rams defensive back E..J. Gaines gives a thumbs up as he is taken from the field after colliding with a teammate in the third quarter against the New York Giants at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on December 21, 2014. UPI/Bill Greenblatt

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It’ll be later in the week before the St. Louis Rams learn whether rookie cornerback E.J. Gaines can recover from a concussion in time for the season finale.

Coach Jeff Fisher also said Monday he’s sticking with center Scott Wells, who botched two critical shotgun snaps in Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Giants. Wells has worn a brace on his right elbow half the season.

Fisher said Gaines was improved, but the rookie will follow the concussion evaluation protocol.

Gaines had his helmet knocked off in a collision with teammate T.J. McDonald. Gaines had been diving to defend a pass as McDonald also converged on Odell Beckham Jr.

Fisher said the Rams (6-9) had no other serious injury concerns heading into this week’s game at Seattle.

