E.J. Gaines Has Concussion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It’ll be later in the week before the St. Louis Rams learn whether rookie cornerback E.J. Gaines can recover from a concussion in time for the season finale.
Coach Jeff Fisher also said Monday he’s sticking with center Scott Wells, who botched two critical shotgun snaps in Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Giants. Wells has worn a brace on his right elbow half the season.
Fisher said Gaines was improved, but the rookie will follow the concussion evaluation protocol.
Gaines had his helmet knocked off in a collision with teammate T.J. McDonald. Gaines had been diving to defend a pass as McDonald also converged on Odell Beckham Jr.
Fisher said the Rams (6-9) had no other serious injury concerns heading into this week’s game at Seattle.
___
AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment