E.J. Gaines Has Concussion

St. Louis Rams E..J. Gaines gives a thumbs up as he is taken from the field after colliding with a teammate in the third quarter against the New York Giants at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on December 21, 2014. UPI/Bill Greenblatt

St. Louis Rams defensive back E..J. Gaines gives a thumbs up as he is taken from the field after colliding with a teammate in the third quarter against the New York Giants at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on December 21, 2014. UPI/Bill Greenblatt