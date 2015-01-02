Retired County Police Officer Added to Ferguson Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – A retired St. Louis County police sergeant is the newest member of the Ferguson Commission.
Governor Nixon appointed Byron Watson to fill the vacancy left by Bethany Johnson-Javois. She recently was named managing director of the commission.
A U.S. Army veteran and Florissant resident, Watson served with county police from 1981 through his retirement in 2008.
He is now employed as a St. Louis Community College campus police officer.
The Ferguson Commission has held three public meetings since its creation on November 18. The body’s charged with sending the governor a report with policy recommendations no later than September 15, 2015. Areas to be discussed include: citizen-law enforcement interaction and relations; municipal government organization and the municipal court system; and disparities in areas including education, economic opportunity, housing, transportation, health care, child care, business ownership, and family & community stability.
