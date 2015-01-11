Getty/Caspar Benson

story updated 1/12/15: Police say 19-year-old Robert Christman died Sunday night of injuries suffered during the shooting.

our earlier story:

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 19-year-old man is clinging to life after being shot in a robbery attempt, early Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

Police captain Michael Sack says the shooter opened up a car door in the 700 block of North 15th and tried to take a woman’s purse, “She offered some sort of resistance. The person in the right front passenger seat may have made some remark. It was then the suspect fired a single shot, striking the victim in the head.”

Sack says the victim and two friends may have been coming to or leaving a club when they were attacked.

Police major Michael Caruso tells KMOX downtown is one of the most heavily-policed areas of the city – especially on weekends – and yet crime can still happen, “We had at least four officers within a 5 to 6 block radius of where this incident occurred. It’s unfortunate that we weren’t right there, but we couldn’t have been much closer without being on top of it.”

Caruso says police are looking at surveillance camera footage from the area and are asking for any witnesses to step forward.

