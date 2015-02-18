Charges in St. Charles Chuck E Cheese Shooting

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – A St. Louis man is charged with last month’s shooting at the Chuck E. Cheese on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. in St. Charles.
22 year old Arieon Ford of the of the 34-hundred block of Connecticut is charged with four counts of armed criminal action, after investigators say he shot one person and shot at three others during a birthday party at the Chuck E Cheese.
He allegedly brought the gun to the one-year-old girl’s birthday party because the girl’s mom asked him to because of a dispute she had with the girl’s father.
Ford is in jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.
