Charges in St. Charles Chuck E Cheese Shooting

Filed Under: Chuck E. Cheese, St. Charles
NEWARK, CA - JANUARY 16: A sign is posted in front of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on January 16, 2014 in Newark, California. CEC Entertainment, operator of 577 kid-themed restaurants, announced today that it has agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $1.3 billion.
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – A St. Louis man is charged with last month’s shooting at the Chuck E. Cheese on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. in St. Charles.

22 year old Arieon Ford of the of the 34-hundred block of Connecticut is charged with four counts of armed criminal action, after investigators say he shot one person and shot at three others during a birthday party at the Chuck E Cheese.

He allegedly brought the gun to the one-year-old girl’s birthday party because the girl’s mom asked him to because of a dispute she had with the girl’s father.

Ford is in jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen