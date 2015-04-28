Thousands of Students Not Receiving MAP Grants Due to Budget Cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois Student Assistance Commission official says even a small setback for paying for school can prevent a financially needy student from completing a degree.

Katharine Gricevich (GRISS’-uh-vitch) told the Senate higher education committee Tuesday the $8.4 million cut made by Gov. Bruce Rauner as part of a budget fix means about 3,000 eligible students won’t receive grants this fiscal year through the state’s Monetary Award Program. She is the commission’s director of government relations.

Details about cuts to state programs were released last week. They resulted from a deal approved by lawmakers in March to fill a $1.6 billion gap in the current budget with $1.3 billion in transfers from special funds and a 2.25 percent across-the-board cut.

About 128,000 students are expected to receive MAP grants this year.

