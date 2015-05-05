Missing Person: Taylor Clark

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – On Monday at approximate 8 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person.

The missing person was identified as:

TAYLOR S. CLARK
400 BLOCK OF W.5TH STREET
ST. JACOB, ILLINOIS
WHITE MALE
AGE: 19
LIGHT BROWN SHORTER HAIR
BROWN EYES
5’6” TALL – 190 LBS
FULL FACIAL MUSTACHE AND BEARD

Taylor Clark (Courtesy of the OFFICE OF THE SHERIFF MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Clarks’ family made the report, telling a sheriff’s deputy that he was last seen by his girlfriend at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday at a business in the 4000 block of Route 159, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Clark met with his girlfriend shortly after taking final exams at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, where he is a student. Clark left the meeting with his girlfriend just prior to 11 a.m. and hasn’t been seen by friends or family since.

At the time he was last seen, Clark was driving his red 2007 Nissan 350ZX, bearing Illinois Registration P845960.

Clark's vehicle (Courtesy of the OFFICE OF THE SHERIFF MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS)

Cell phone records place Clark’s phone in the area of The Mills Outlet Mall in Hazelwood, Missouri, at approximately 11:37 a.m. Monday.

Clark’s family told investigators that Clark currently has his vehicle posted for sale on Craiglist. The family told investigators that Clark spoke with at least one subject Monday morning and early afternoon about the posting. It is unknown if Clark met with anyone as it relates to the Craiglist posting.

Clark has no prior history of disappearance, no known medical conditions which may be attributed to his disappearance, and/or known issues that give investigators reasons to believe he is voluntarily missing at this point.

Clark’s vehicle is also still unaccounted for.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Clark, his vehicle, or who has information related to his disappearance, is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

Main Dispatch: (618) 692-4433
Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000
Investigation: (618) 692-0871

