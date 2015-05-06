Arrest Made in SIUE Student’s Death

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – The Major Case Squad has announced an arrest in connection with the murder of SIU-Edwardsville student Taylor Clark.

Michael Gordon, 24, is an employee of the MTC Truck Center in Hazelwood, where police say Clark was shot.

Capt. Timothy Fagan told reporters at a news conference Wednesday night the two men met because Clark was selling his car on Craigslist.

Detectives say Clark did not know Gordon until Gordon got in touch with him about the 350-Z he was selling.

Fagan says it was their conversations about setting up a place to meet for a test drive that led detectives to Gordon.

After checking Clark’s email and cellphone records, “we knew that they had had some conversations with one another,” he says.

Fagan says they met in the parking lot of the truck center during Gordon’s lunch break, and that’s where Gordon shot Clark one time and tried to cover his body in a nearby wooded area.

Gordon then returned to work.

Authorities would not discuss a motive but did say Gordon made statements to police.

The Major Case Squad says that police have found the red 1990 BMW 325i owned by Gordon. They have not yet revealed where the vehicle was found.

Photos courtesy of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis:

Gordon is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.