‘It Shouldn’t Have Happened to Him’ – More Than 100 Gather at Taylor Clark Vigil

TROY, Ill. (KMOX) – It was an emotional night Wednesday in Troy at the gas station where Taylor Clark was a clerk – the parking lot filled from end to end with people mourning the loss of their friend.

Clark, 19, and a student at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, was found shot to death in a shallow grave in Hazelwood after he went missing Tuesday.

Clark was selling his car on Craigslist, and it is believed he was meeting someone interested in buying the car.

His car was found at the MTC Truck Center in Hazelwood. Michael Gordon, 24, an employee of the truck center, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

More than 100 people wiped away tears at the prayer vigil. Some embraced. Others lit candles spelling out Taylor’s name.

IMG_4813 Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

IMG_4820 Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

IMG_4818 Mourners embrace one another at a memorial gathering for Taylor Clark. Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

IMG_4810 Mourners for Taylor Clark surround a makeshift memorial in his honor.

IMG_4808 Friends and family of Taylor Clark arrange the tea lights at a makeshift memorial. Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

IMG_4803 Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

IMG_4802 Mourners of Taylor Clark ignight tea lights at a memorial made during a gathering at the gas station Clark worked at. Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

IMG_4790 Tea lights arranged in the gas station parking lot where Taylr Clark worked, spell "RIP Taylor Clark." Other tea lights were made in the shape of hearts. Photo by Michael Calhoun/KMOX

“Taylor was contagious. His kindness and his smile were just phenomenal,” said Grandma Bev. Taylor dated her granddaughter all through high school.

She said Taylor is a household name and he is part of the family. She came to love seeing his car in the driveway.

“He was like a light bulb in a black room. He lit up that room. You walked in, and you seen his smile, and you instantly wanted to smile back,” said Jennifer Vernia, who organized the vigil. “He was a great person and he had everything going for him. It shouldn’t have happened to him.”

Vernia said she wasn’t surprised at the large turn-out.

The lights on the lot went dark, and soon, the only noise was the flicker of lighters on candles in the shape of hearts.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help Clark’s family with expenses.

