Police Find Car of Student Murder Suspect

HAZELWEOOD, Mo. (KMOX) — The Major Case Squad says police have found the BMW owned by the man charged in the murder of an SIUE student.
Authorities haven’t revealed where they found the car owned by Michael Gordon. Gordon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Clark.
Clark had gone to a truck driver training center in Hazelwood where Gordon worked. It’s there, where police say Gordon shot Clark and tried to hide his body nearby.
