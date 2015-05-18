LockerDome’s Lozano Says Banning Ride Services ‘Embarassing’ for STL

Updated 10:49 Monday with new comments from taxicab commissioner

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — It’s “embarrassing,” says a local tech company CEO, that St. Louis doesn’t have smartphone-dispatched ride services like Uber-X and Lyft. In fact, he says it cost him a big hire.

“This is the equivalent of someone saying ‘we’re a high-tech area,’ and yet we block access to the Internet,” LockerDome founder Gabe Lozano says. “It is that absurd.”

Lozano, in an interview Sunday at his company’s street-front headquarters on Washington Ave. downtown, said he felt moved to speak out after a prospective employee they’d been recruiting from Los Angeles declined to move after he found getting around to be a hassle.

Lozano describes the series of setbacks:

It was pretty obvious the person was no longer interested in moving here, he said. “It was just the data point — the look on his face — when he was shocked that we don’t support just basic, status quo services you’ll find in other tech cities.”

The start-up founder points to himself, as a 32-year old tech CEO who lives in two cities and doesn’t have a car, as someone the city needs to do a better job listening to. He said that “every other tech city” figured out two years ago how to regulate what are dubbed ‘ride-sharing’ services.

“It doesn’t appear like St. Louis cares about getting this done,” he said.

TAXICAB COMMISSION

An Uber general manager told KMOX News this spring it didn’t seem the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission was interested in negotiating to allow UberX, which lets people to request a ride using their smartphone and for someone nearby to agree to pick them up.

“It’s really surprised us that it’s taken this long and we haven’t made the progress we’d hope’d to have made,” Uber’s Sagar Shah said at that time, noting that St. Louis was the biggest market the country without the service.

Exactly one year ago, the Taxicab Commission sued to block Lyft from driving here.

Taxicab Commissioner Lou Hamilton, also in March, said they were waiting to talk with Uber until after an UMSL-conducted study of the region’s cab industry was complete.

“It’s cute to say that it’s ‘ride sharing.’ It’s not,” Hamilton told KMOX News. “People pay for their rides, so they’re not sharing anything except their money.”

He says the services should abide by the exact same regulations as taxis.

On KMOX’s Charlie Brennan Show, Hamilton doubted Lozano’s story: “To suggest that people aren’t going to work for him because we don’t have Uber-X is a lot of hoo-hah.”

Hamilton also said there’s “no question” that UberX and “like services” will be available in St. Louis at some point. He said Uber, until recently, didn’t press the issue with commissioners. Brennan questioned why St. Louis couldn’t take regulations agreed to in other areas, like Kansas City, and simply apply it here.

“They know how to reach me,” Hamilton said of Uber, also noting that he’s had several hours of conversations with them in recent weeks.

So while Lozano says St. Louis is still struggling with questions many cities and states answered in 2013, other towns are now talking about the future. He'll tell anybody who'll listen about his vision that driver-less cars are coming — faster than most are anticipating. He wants St. Louis to get "incredibly aggressive" on matters of transportation innovation and "adopt things before other cities do." Lozano volunteered a message for Mayor Slay and other political leaders: "Step up. Step up and literally tell M.T.C.: we need to get this done." If not, and if St. Louis continues to, as he put it, "embarrass us on levels like transportation," then he says he'll be forced to try recruiting employees to LockerDome's office in New York City.