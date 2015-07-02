TBT: Guns N’ Roses Concert Ends with Riot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Twenty-four years ago at the then-brand new Riverport Amphitheater in St. Louis, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses jumped from the stage and into a crowd after a man with a camera.

The band was in the middle of a song when the lead singer spotted a camera in the crowd. The band didn’t allow fans to have cameras during its shows.

“Hey take that, take that,” Rose yelled to security. “Get that guy and take that.”

Stump Stephenson was the man with the camera that Rose was pointing to, and when security didn’t get to him right away, Rose leaped into the crowd and went after the camera.

Rose returned to the stage, briefly, to give the crowd his last words.

“Well, thanks to the lame a** security I’m going home,” Rose said.

When the band left the stage hundreds of fans rushed it. Before it was over, 60 concertgoers and police officers were hurt, 16 people were in jail, and the theater hosting just its second show sustained a million dollars in damages.

Rose was charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of property damage stemming from the riot. He pleaded innocent to the charges, and was later given two years probation and forced to donate $50,000 to charity. But he wasn’t arrested until nearly a year later when he arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, after the band’s European tour.

One man recorded the band’s entire tour that year, including the full show in St. Louis and its abrupt ending:

