Kingshighway Bridge Demolition Begins

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A $21 million project to knock down and replace the aging Kingshighway viaduct begins today.

Here’s what you need to know to get around the work zone, which normally carries 40,000 cars per day.

St. Louis City Traffic commissioner Deanna Venker says northbound drivers should keep an eye out for detour signs.

“We’re going to take you down Vandeventer Avenue, and then up, if you want to get back over to Kingshighway, you can come up McRee Avenue,” she says.

Southbound drivers will be sent down Shaw and then onto Vandeventer.

But don’t expect a quick fix – it will take between 18 months to 2 years to finish a new and improved Kingshighway bridge.

Venker says it will take that long because they have to work around the Union Pacific railroad schedule which passes beneath it, but the finished product will be a vast improvement.

“We’re going to keep the three lanes in each direction across Kingshighway, but we’re also going to have nice, wide sidewalks on either side of this bridge.”

(TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook