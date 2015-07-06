Kingshighway Viaduct Shutdown Underway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – So far, so good.

That’s the word from St. Louis traffic commissioner Deanna Venker as the shutdown of the Kingshighway viaduct officially got underway mid-afternoon Monday.

“A lot of people are avoiding Kingshighway, which is a great thing,” Venker told KMOX Radio moments after the closure became official. “That’s helping traffic flow really well around the area.”

The 75-year-old bridge, which carries more than 40,000 vehicles every day, will be demolished and reconstructed over the next 18 months to two years.

Contractor Kozeny-Wagner, Inc. must perform work around Union Pacific Railroad’s schedule so as not to disrupt major cargo transportation throughout the region.

Venker says now that the bridge is closed, they won’t just walk away and leave drivers to fend for themselves.

The city traffic department will keep monitoring traffic flow and making changes as needed.

“Give yourself some time and keep watching the signs,” she advised. “We’re going to continue to make adjustments to the signing to help people make their way through the intersection, and of course to the signal timing as well.”

Detours have been set up to get traffic around the work zone.

“As you’re coming southbound on Kingshighway you are going to be directed onto Shaw Avenue and then you can continue down to Vandeventer,” according to Venker.

Northbound Kingshighway traffic will take Vandeventer to westbound McRee.

As part of the effort to ease traffic congestion extra lanes have been added to Vandeventer, while additional turn lanes have been added along Vandeventer at the McRee and Shaw intersections.

More details about detours and images of the redesigned intersection can be found at http://www.stlouis-mo.gov.

