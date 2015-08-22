Trump Blasts St. Louis In Campaign Speech

August 22, 2015 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Economics, Ferguson, job creation, Mobile, politics, St. Louis, Trump

MOBILE, Ala. (KMOX) – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave the St. Louis region a kind-of shout-out during a campaign pep rally in Mobile on Friday night.

Related story: St. Louis Supports, Protesters Gather Ahead of Trump Rally

It wasn’t a flattering one.

“You look at Baltimore. You look at Ferguson. You look at St. Louis over the last week. You look at all of the things that are happening. We’re sitting on powder kegs. There’s no spirit. There’s no jobs. There’s no anything,” Trump said.

The businessman turned politician said he will be the “greatest jobs president that God ever created,” and drew roaring applause.

(TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. ediegrey says:
    September 2, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Trump speaks the truth – he will bring jobs back to our country and our inner cities will recover. The media would rather pretend that everything is great while our most vulnerable Americans are forced to live in crime infested cities. That will change when Trump is president.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia