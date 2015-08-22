Trump Blasts St. Louis In Campaign Speech

MOBILE, Ala. (KMOX) – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave the St. Louis region a kind-of shout-out during a campaign pep rally in Mobile on Friday night.
Related story: St. Louis Supports, Protesters Gather Ahead of Trump Rally
It wasn’t a flattering one.
“You look at Baltimore. You look at Ferguson. You look at St. Louis over the last week. You look at all of the things that are happening. We’re sitting on powder kegs. There’s no spirit. There’s no jobs. There’s no anything,” Trump said.
The businessman turned politician said he will be the “greatest jobs president that God ever created,” and drew roaring applause.
(TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment
Trump speaks the truth – he will bring jobs back to our country and our inner cities will recover. The media would rather pretend that everything is great while our most vulnerable Americans are forced to live in crime infested cities. That will change when Trump is president.