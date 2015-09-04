VIDEO: Wainwright Hosts Charity Fantasy Football Draft

ST. LOUIS (News release) – Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright once again joined forces with teammates, celebrities and fans to raise money for charity during his 3rd annual Big League Impact fantasy football live draft at Busch Stadium on Friday.

As part of the event, participating fans were able to draft their own fantasy football team, are competing against Wainwright and other “big leaguers” like Matt Carpenter, Matt Holliday, John Lackey, Lance Lynn, Trevor Rosenthal, Michael Wacha, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, St. Louis Rams football legends Marshall Faulk and Kurt Warner, and actor Jon Hamm.

Participants will manage their fantasy team throughout a head-to-head-format season, including a head-to-head matchup against one of the celebrity participants.

In addition to the live draft, participants received photos and autographed items, a behind-the-scenes tour of Busch Stadium, VIP access to batting practice, party suite tickets for the September 4th Cardinals game vs. Pittsburgh, weekly interaction and competition with big leaguers throughout the fantasy football season and more chances to win other great prizes.

All proceeds from Wainwright’s event at Busch Stadium will benefit Cardinals Care, Operation Food Search and Big League Impact’s Global Fund.

“Adam Wainwright is not just a consummate teammate on the baseball diamond but to our community as well,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Cardinals Care. “Cardinals Care is so proud of the work he has already done in St. Louis and around the world, and we can’t wait to see what he’ll do as a result of this event.”

Over the last three years, Wainwright’s Big League Impact initiative has expanded to include numerous players and causes around the league. Currently, a fantasy football event is scheduled in seven cities with participation from more than 60 big league players including Max Scherzer, David Wright, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Skip Schumaker and more.