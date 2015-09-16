St. Louis NFL Stadium Backers Gain Power of Eminent Domain

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Regional Sports Authority votes unanimously to allow the use of eminent domain for the St. Louis riverfront stadium project.

“We really at this point do not expect that we will need eminent domain,” said RSA Chairman Jim Shrewsbury. “However, when the time comes, if that has to be used as a tool to acquire property, we want the authority to take that action.”

Shrewsbury says the effort to get commitments from landowners to sell their properties for the stadium is “ahead of schedule,” but he declined to give specifics, or comment on whether any holdouts are refusing to sell.

Eminent domain can also be used as a tool to gain clear title on a property, even one the owner is willing to sell, if there’s a lien on a property, Shrewsbury said.

The RSA also confirmed that so far, $8.8 million has been spent on preliminaries for the possible stadium – legal fees, consultants and architectural work.

That’s almost $9 million for a plan that might work or might fail.

“I justify it by this – if we didn’t spend it, I can guarantee you we would not have a team,” Shrewsbury said. “We had to do this to be competitive.”

Shrewsbury admits there’s still no commitment from any NFL owner – Stan Kroenke or anyone else – to invest $250 million in the plan.

“Well, if we get a team, that NFL owner will put up the money,” Shrewsbury said. “That’s part of the project. It’ll be on third from NFL, one third from the owner and one-third from the city.”

The NFL announced this week it’s putting off a long-anticipated meeting in which officials from St. Louis and San Diego were supposed to make presentations about keeping their teams from leaving. The official explanation given for the postponement was to allow more time for an in-depth discussion at a later time.

Shrewsbury was asked if he takes that at face value or senses anything else afoot.

“There could be another reason, but right now I’m going to take it at face value,” Shrewsbury said. “We’ve received no indication that there’s any problem. We’ve not received any messages through the backwaters that there’s a problem with St. Louis, or that there may be a significant change in their position.”

The NFL is expected to announce is decision on the St. Louis stadium plan – and whether the Rams will stay or go – sometime in January.

