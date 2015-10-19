Arson Confirmed At 6 Churches In Black St. Louis Neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No word yet on possible suspects after two more early morning fires over the weekend at churches in the St. Louis area.

Now a total of six churches, all in predominately black neighborhoods, have had someone start fires at their front doors.

The string of fires, all confirmed as arson, started October 8th at Bethel Non-Denominational Church at 6380 Lillian in Jennings.

New North Side Missionary Baptist Church at 8645 Goodfellow in Jennings was hit on October 10th followed by back-to-back fires at churches on Minerva – St. Augustine Catholic Church in the 5900 block on October 14th and New Testament Church of Christ in the 5700 block on October 15th.

Then this past weekend, fires were set at the front doors of New Life Missionary Baptist Church at 4569 Plover and Ebenezer Lutheran Church at 1011 Theobald.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department, the incidents are classified as arson and will be jointly investigated by the St. Louis Regional Bomb Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). The investigations are ongoing.

“We just can’t understand why someone would go around setting churches on fire,” says Alderman Frank Williamson, who attends St. Augustine Catholic Church. “It has us very puzzled.”

Authorities have not released any information about possible motives in these cases and have not found any indication that the churches received threats.

No one has been injured in any of the fires.

The ATF and CrimeStoppers are offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for these fires.

Of the six churches, one is Catholic, one Lutheran, two Baptist, one Church of Christ and the other is non-denominational.