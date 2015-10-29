STLNFL Task Force Releases Updated Video Highlighting National Car Rental Field

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With inspirational music and sweeping camera shots, the St. Louis Stadium Task Force has released an updated video highlighting the architectural renderings of the new National Car Rental Field.
The video includes information on amenities for fans like 14 luxury suites, 7 acres designated for tailgating, and a 1,500-seat amphitheater.
The video also shows designs for what’s called “renewable energy opportunities”, restored riverfront natural habitat and a new Great Rivers Greenway Trail.
