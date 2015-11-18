Saint Louis Zoo Considering Buying Grant’s Farm

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis tradition and symbol of Anheuser-Busch in the community may be changing hands.

The Saint Louis Zoo is considering purchasing Grant’s Farm for $30 million from the Busch Family Real Estate Trust.

The purchase would be funded largely by a donation from Anheuser-Busch InBev, the zoo said Wednesday in a statement – $30 million to cover the purchase. Anheuser-Busch currently leases the property from the Busch Family Real Estate Trust and has operated it since 1954.

Zoo officials said they would complete the purchase only if they could generate enough public funding to operate Grant’s Farm – some $3.5 to $8.5 million, annually.

“We certainly have to have the operational funds to be able to maintain it, according to the high standards of the Saint Louis Zoo,” says zoo president and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Bonner. “That’s going to require some kind of public support.”

Does that mean a sales tax increase?

“I certainly think that that’s an option,” Bonner says. “I don’t know exactly what that would consist of, or how we’d go about doing it. There may be other ways to get the necessary level of support.”

Bonner says they will hold public meetings and focus groups to determine what the public wants.

Owning Grant’s Farm would triple the space available for conservation breeding by the zoo, he says.

The statement below was released on behalf of the four Busch siblings supporting the sale of Grant’s Farm to the Saint Louis Zoo:

“We are excited about the opportunity for the Zoo to acquire Grant’s Farm. Acquisition of Grant’s Farm by the Zoo will fulfill our father’s strong desire that this beloved institution be maintained intact for benefit of the community as a free animal attraction open to the public. Ownership and operation of Grant’s Farm by one of the world’s best zoos would assure that families will be able to enjoy a great outing at Grant’s Farm for many generations to come.”

