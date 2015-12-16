Kansas City Lands 2017 Figure Skating Nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held in Kansas City.
The U.S. Figure Skating Association announced its choice Wednesday. It will be the first nationals staged in Kansas City since 1985, when Brian Boitano won the first of four straight U.S. crowns.
U.S. champions will be crowned in men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance at the senior, junior, novice, intermediate and juvenile levels.
U.S. Figure Skating Executive Director David Raith says, “We look forward to hosting our athletes, coaches, officials and fans from around the world in one of the Midwest’s greatest cities.”
Next year’s nationals will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota, from Jan. 15-24, 2016.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment