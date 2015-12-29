‘Epic Flood’ – City of Fenton Prepares for Flood Waters

December 29, 2015 5:03 PM
FENTON, Mo. (KMOX) – An “epic flood” – that’s how Mayor Mike Politzzi describes flooding in Fenton.

Politzzi says this is far worse than the flood of ’93.

“We’re up 3-4 feet, maybe 6 feet higher,” he says. “And we keep getting changes about every hour, and those changes have all been heading in the wrong direction.”

Sandbagging is being done where it will have an effect, Politzzi says, and parts of the city will be shut down.

“We’re going to shut down certain subdivisions like Parkside Acres, Riverside, Bush Forest, and so we’re eliminating and restricting traffic to those areas,” including the city’s Old Town area, the mayor says.

Politzzi says city officials are going door-to-door to notify residents.

Wednesday morning, a temporary road will go up so first responders can access those cut-off areas.

**Fenton is asking for sandbaggers to report to two different locations – Life Church on Larkin Williams Road, and Metro Electric at Old 141 and Old Gravois.

