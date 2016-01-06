Hoverboard Accidents Keeping Emergency Room Busy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The hot Christmas gift of a hoverboard is leaving some people bruised, battered, and headed to the local emergency room.

St. Anthony’s Medical Center emergency physician Dr. Corinne O’Brien says they have seen a lot of fractured wrists and sprained ankles because of the hoverboards.

She hasn’t seen a head injury from it yet, but says there is one easy way to prevent any kind of injury.

“Particularly I would say don’t get on (hoverboards) at all, but I suppose if people really want to, I would say wear appropriate protective gear,” O’Brien says. “Helmets, wrist guards, knee pads. The same sorts of things you would use if you are riding a bike or a skateboard.

“It’s probably not a great idea for people with bad balance or not wearing the right protective equipment.”

KMOX, along with Y98 and KEZK, tried out a hoverboard last week. WATCH the video here. No visits to the emergency room were necessary.

