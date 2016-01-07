Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: Civic Memorial Football

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOX) – Free weights became shovels, and barbells turned into sandbags for the Civic Memorial High School Football team. The usual day of weight training, was moved 20 miles west of the Bethalto, Illinois school, to Alton.

“My heart dropped,” says Eagles strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pickering. “I couldn’t believe the response we had from our athletes.”

The National Weather Service predicted Mississippi River levels would crest in Alton at 38.9 feet, two feet above the flood of 1973, and the highest level since the record flood of 1993.

Pickering contacted his team through a Twitter account:

“We had 20 athletes show up, knowing that their day would be filling and hauling and sticking sand bags,” Pickering says. “And they all came out.”

Junior lineman Brandon Deckard, along with his two brothers and 22 other Eagle players, were in downtown Alton at Broadway Avenue and 3rd Street for back-to-back days.

“It was supposed to raise about six more inches and that’s a lot,” Deckard says. “And it would have got to the businesses if we hadn’t blocked it off in time.”

Taking our first break… Very proud of each and everyone of you… #floodof2015 pic.twitter.com/V95VOshaJj — JPick (@CMFootball44) December 29, 2015

The backdoor of the Chez Marilyn restaurant was 20 feet from the barrier build by teenage volunteers. Bartender Frank Zarantonello says their basement had already taken in four feet of water, but the volunteers saved it from being a lot worse.

“I can’t remember doing anything like that with my high school,” Zaratonello says. “So to see the kids doing things like that was just great. To see young kids come out and do something to help, because it was extreme for a lot of us and a lot of the businesses around here.”

Chez Marilyn is one of the few businesses on 3rd street to re-open after the floods.

And Junior safety Nick Newell says the day away from the weight did not feel like an off-day.

“I think sand bagging can be better for you than you (than weight lifting),” Newell says. “It is a natural movement of lifting instead of isolating one muscle.”

Pickering expects the benefit of sandbagging to go beyond physical.

“I’m a big believer in team building,” Pickering says. “A team that grows together, comes together as a family they go out and play a lot harder for each other.”

That’s why a few days before Christmas he walked with the team through Bethalto neighborhoods singing Christmas carols. They raised $460 — all to be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

“It tickles me this is a really special group of kids.” Pickerning says.

