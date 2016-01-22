New $100k Chief of Staff Hired for Illinois First Lady

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) — On the same day Lutheran Social Services cut 43 percent of its staff in Illinois, plus 30 programs helping 4,700 people — the Bruce Rauner administration announced it hired a new chief of staff for First Lady Diana Rauner.

Emily Bastedo replaces Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, who was appointed to the state House in November.

Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, says a $100,000 per year chief of staff might be appropriate if the first lady had a rigorous public schedule.

“Frankly, as much of a public presence as she’s had in the last year, she might as well have been in the Witness Protection Program,” Redfield told KMOX.

Diana Rauner has been behind an effort to restore the Illinois Executive Mansion which, due to years of budget problems and a line of governors who’ve not lived in the mansion, has fallen into disrepair. She’s also president of the Ounce of Prevention Fund, an organization dedicated to helping children in poverty. But she’s not appeared in public to advocate the former’s efforts, and the latter is unrelated to her status as First Lady.

“I’m not sure a $100,000 Chief of Staff without a clear presence or a clear policy role is justified,” says Redfield.

The news release announcing the hire says Bastedo is passionate about a “cradle to career” approach to education — also ironic, Redfield says, in the wake of massive cuts to social services and higher education.

