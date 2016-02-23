St. Louis Jury Awards $72M in Talcum Powder Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The family of an Alabama woman who died of ovarian cancer linked to talcum powder gets a big pay day thanks to a St. Louis jury.

Winning attorney Jim Onder says Jackie Fox died, in part, because Johnson and Johnson did not properly warn its consumers of the dangers.

“Johnson and Johnson has known about the hazards associated with talcum powder, and it basically conspired to hide that fact from the public and from the medical community,” Onder says.

The victim’s family claimed Fox used Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower body powder for more than 35 years. The jury found Johnson and Johnson guilty of negligence, conspiracy and fraud.

Johnson and Johnson say their product is safe.

Dr. Francisco Xynos is a SLU Care gynecologic oncologist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. He says the scientific evidence of the link is weak.

“I think that the concern for the general population should be negligible, because there is no scientific proof of that,” Xynos says.

Researchers began linking talc to ovarian cancer in the 1970s. Attorneys with the Onder Law Firm pointed to a 1982 Harvard study that showed women who used talc in the pelvic area faced a 92 percent increased risk of ovarian cancer.

Fox’s son, Marvin Salter, says he will consider this a victory when Johnson and Johnson puts warnings on talcum powder labels.

The $72 million verdict is the first talcum powder award of its kind in the nation linking the powder to ovarian cancer.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook