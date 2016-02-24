Advocates Lobby for More Mental Health Medicaid Access

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Advocates are lobbying in Jefferson City for Missouri Medicaid to expand access for young adults suffering with mental illness.

The Southeast Missourian reports that members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness are working to establish a waiver that would allow 21- to 35-year-olds to get health care at the first signs of serious mental illness.

The alliance’s executive director, Cindi Keele, said the project was inspired by recent studies that show how effective treatment can be if it begins soon after a person’s first psychotic episode.

Keele said people’s first episodes often land them in the emergency room, but that once they’re stabilized, they have poor chances of receiving effective care. People can be given improper or no medication as well as receive insufficient supervision.

She said several disorders, like bipolar disorder, depression or schizophrenia, can induce psychotic episodes.

“There’s a spectrum of disorders,” Keele said. “No two brains are alike. There’s a lot of mixing of symptoms.”

She said the first serious manifestations of mental illness typically show during late adolescence and early adulthood, which coincides with a life stage in which many people are working jobs that are less likely to provide health care.

The campaign is sponsored by the National Institute of Mental Health’s Recovery After an Initial Schizophrenia Episode program.

“This could fundamentally change the way we go about delivering mental-health services in the community,” Keele said. “(Mental-illness sufferers) may not be cured per se, but they could learn to manage the illness and return to school and work. They could have a normal life; get back to the American dream.”

