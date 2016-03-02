Billy Busch Unveils Plan for Acquisition of Grant’s Farm

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Life-sized statues of Gussie and Gertrude Busch, a 10,000-square-foot pavilion, and a children’s playground – those are some of Billy Busch’s plans for Grant’s Farm if he is able to purchase the south St. Louis landmark.

Busch is unveiling his plans for the farm this morning, which also include a theater showing Busch family videos, a large vegetable garden, and in 3 to 5 years, a small Kraftig brewery.

Busch, who is trying to convince four of his brothers and sisters to sell the farm to him rather than the Saint Louis Zoo, tells KMOX the plan demonstrates that he can privately operate the farm as his father wished, “for the public’s benefit for generations to come.”

“After putting this comprehensive business plan together and seeing how well the financials work out, I really believe that we can keep Grant’s Farm in the family as my dad wanted to,” he says.

Billy says he would continue free admission and free beer tasting.

He joined KMOX’s Charlie Brennan on air Wednesday morning:

See renderings of his plan and a complete news release below:

A new pavilion and educational exhibits, year-round operation, free admission and beer sampling, and life-sized bronze statues honoring his parents are among the highlights of a comprehensive business plan released today by William K. “Billy” Busch, who wants to buy Grant’s Farm, which draws more than 500,000 visitors a year from throughout the greater St. Louis region.

“The extensive business plan we released today clearly reflects the desires of my father, who stated in his will that he wanted one or more of his children to buy Grant’s Farm, keep it in our family, and operate it for the public’s benefit for generations to come,” Billy Busch told reporters. “It does just that, and does so without requiring anyone to pay their hard-earned dollars in taxes to support the operation of this tremendous asset for the St. Louis community.”

Billy Busch, the son of August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., who opened Grant’s Farm to the public in 1954, is attempting to acquire Grant’s Farm from the Busch Family Trust, which includes Billy Busch and his five brothers and sisters, four of whom have expressed interest in potentially selling it to the St. Louis Zoo.

The Zoo has made a conditional offer of nearly $26.9 million, plus $3 million to buy an adjacent parking lot and pasture, although the Zoo’s purchase would require passage of a sales tax to fund Grant’s Farm operations. Busch’s privately funded offer of $24.1 million does not include the pasture and parking lot across from Grant’s Farm, which he hopes to lease from his brother, Andy, who owns that property.

InBev, the Belgium-based company that acquired Anheuser-Busch in 2008, has said it would give $30 million to the Zoo to buy Grant’s Farm. But, the Zoo has said it potentially would ask St. Louis area voters — including those in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties — to approve a sales tax to raise the money to pay for Grant’s Farm’s annual operations.

The Zoo, which currently gets $20 million a year in taxes from the Zoo-Museum District, said it would need to generate “between $3.5 million to $8.5 million” in new taxes annually to operate Grant’s Farm.

Busch, president and CEO of the William K Busch Brewing Co., brewer of Kräftig beer, said his multi-phased, privately funded business plan includes the following highlights:

Phase One/Year One

• Maintenance: $1.3 million would be spent to bring Grant’s Farm “up to the quality standards my father demanded.” It includes clean-up, painting, and various building repairs designed to maintain and preserve the “charm and beauty” of Grant’s Farm’s German architecture, the historic Bauernhof, its exquisite stables, Carriage House, and courtyard, and out-building improvements.

• Free Admission: Continued free admission to the park and family activities, such as the free tram rides through Deer Park, animal shows and exhibits, and interacting with more than 900 animals, from exotic birds and baby goats to camels, kangaroos, elephants, burros, and majestic Clydesdales.

• Sponsorships: Busch would introduce corporate sponsorships and corporate-sponsored events, which have always been denied due to AB and InBev’s exclusive lease agreements through the years.

• Year-Around Operation: Grant’s Farm would stay open year-around, weather permitting, versus just six months a year as it does now.

• Management: Grant’s Farm would continue to be professionally managed.

• Employees: Busch would offer continued employment for existing Grant’s Farm employees, many of whom have been there 15-30 years or longer.

• Grant’s Cabin: President Ulysses S. Grant’s Cabin would be preserved at its current location.

• Free Beer: Free beer sampling would continue for people 21 years of age and older.

• Enhanced Food Concessions: Concessions would be improved by providing a greater selection of refreshments and German-styled food. Small shops also would sell meats, cheeses, pastries, etc.

• Merchandising: Grant’s Farm would enhance its merchandising by offering a wider array of quality merchandise and gift items consistent with the image of Grant’s Farm.

• Holiday Festivals and Special Events: Busch also would introduce attendance-building festivals, intimate acoustic music concerts, and special events, especially around key holidays.

Phase Two/Years 2-3

• Busch Family Legacy: Busch’s plan calls for the commissioning of life-sized bronze statues of his mother and father, Gertrude and Gussie Busch — him laughing and smiling with several baby elephants and her riding a coach or with her favorite horse — “prominently displayed for all to see.”

• Busch Family Theater: A small theater inside the Bauernhof would show video vignettes reflecting the family’s history and its contributions to the St. Louis-area and the American brewing tradition.

• Family Photo Exhibit: Family photos of the siblings, their parents, grandparents, and other Busch family members would be housed inside a permanent exhibit in the Bauernhof.

• Playground: The plan calls for the construction of a children’s playground that would include a replica of “Christina’s Playhouse,” (named for the Busch siblings’ sister who died in a car accident at the age of 9), and a jungle-gym, reminiscent of the forts the Busch boys made and played in as kids.

• Pavilion: A new, 10,000 sq. ft. Busch Family Pavilion would be constructed in the architectural style of the Bauernhof, and available for year-round use for family reunions, corporate picnics, etc.

• Bees: The addition of a honey bee colony exhibit to help educate children and the public as to the importance of our struggling bee population nationwide.

• Garden: A large vegetable garden would be developed near the playground area to help educate children how food is grown and harvested. It also would reintroduce farming back to Grant’s Farm.

• Horticulturalist/Arborist: A horticulturalist would be retained to enhance the flowers around Grant’s Farm, and an arborist would care for the farm’s many older trees and plant new ones.

• Pesticide-free: Grant’s Farm would immediately eliminate the use of any pesticides or other chemicals that potentially could endanger bees, butterflies, or other plants and animals on the farm.

Phase Three/Years 3-5

• Kräftig Lager: Busch also proposes to build a small brewery to demonstrate to the public how beer is made. One concept would be to build a new structure, whereas another concept envisions it being built inside a huge barn at Grant’s Farm that would be completely renovated for use as a brewery.

Importantly, Busch said he has offered each of his brothers and sisters an opportunity to serve on a Board of Directors to oversee the continued operation of Grant’s Farm. He’s also offered each brother and sister to share in the ownership of the Bauernhof.

Busch said he would welcome a partnership or future collaboration with the St. Louis Zoo and InBev for any programs or ideas they might offer or participate in to further enhance Grant’s Farm under his ownership for the public’s benefit.

“My business plan clearly demonstrates I can privately fund the acquisition of Grant’s Farm, just as my father wanted, and that I have the business acumen to profitably maintain it for the public’s enjoyment for many generations to come,” Busch said. “This is where I was raised, where our family grew up. We all love Grant’s Farm.

“It is home, and I don’t want to lose it to anyone, including the Zoo, which will require the use of the public’s hard-earned tax dollars, which is totally unnecessary,” Busch said. “My plan clearly makes the most sense, is financially sustainable, and achieves the wishes of our father, Gussie Busch.”

