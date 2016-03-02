Stenger Signs Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Into Law

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) — St. Louis County isn’t waiting for the state to pass a prescription drug monitoring system. It’s moving forward with setting up a database of its own, with hopes to cut down on prescription painkiller abuse.

County Executive Steve Stenger signed the bill, which had been unanimously passed by the county council, into law Wednesday.

“Twelve years is long enough,” he said of stalled efforts in Jefferson City. “We took action because the state wouldn’t, and I think we’re going to have a top-notch database that other jurisdictions can utilize.”

He said other areas had expressed interest in hooking into St. Louis County’s system, but wouldn’t say which ones.

The monitoring system is one of a few ways Stenger is trying to stem the region’s rising number of heroin overdose deaths. County police officers are being equipped with the heroin antidote Narcan as well.

Do people need to know anything new for the next time they go to the pharmacy?

“Really, there are no changes for an average person,” Stenger explained. “Everything is done between the pharmacist and the doctors.”

Privacy is a priority.

“The only people that should have access to the personal, identifiable information of a patient is their treating physician or their pharmacist. It’s just like an electronic medical record,” said bill sponsor Sam Page, a county councilman and physician.

Stenger said he believed the legality of the database would be upheld in court, although he added that he doesn’t expect a lawsuit.

