Lake of the Ozarks Netflix Special to Start Production

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Netflix has landed director/actor Jason Bateman and his new series “Ozark,” which is expected to begin production this spring, reports LakeExpo.com.
The show is a dark drama about the life of drugs and money laundering at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. The series was created by writer Bill Dubuque.
Bateman will return not only to T.V., but also to Netflix with this show. He has been largely focused on feature films since his starring role on the new installment of Arrested Development for Netflix, which earned him two Emmy nominations.
