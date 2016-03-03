Lake of the Ozarks Netflix Special to Start Production

March 3, 2016 9:56 AM
SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actor Jason Bateman presents the Best Director Award onstage during the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 27, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Netflix has landed director/actor Jason Bateman and his new series “Ozark,” which is expected to begin production this spring, reports LakeExpo.com.

The show is a dark drama about the life of drugs and money laundering at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. The series was created by writer Bill Dubuque.

Bateman will return not only to T.V., but also to Netflix with this show. He has been largely focused on feature films since his starring role on the new installment of Arrested Development for Netflix, which earned him two Emmy nominations.

